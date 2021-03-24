aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 52.75% and a negative net margin of 202.02%.

NASDAQ LIFE traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $4.65. The company had a trading volume of 36,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,951. aTyr Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $8.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.17.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIFE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Roth Capital increased their price target on aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Wednesday.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial.

