GameStop (NYSE:GME) Posts Earnings Results

GameStop (NYSE:GME) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS.

Shares of GME stock traded down $67.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.40. The company had a trading volume of 785,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,643,113. GameStop has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $483.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.76 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.65 and its 200 day moving average is $51.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.05.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GME. Wedbush lowered GameStop from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Standpoint Research lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. GameStop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $131,985.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,763.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

