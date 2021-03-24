Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Envela had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 5.15%.

ELA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.23. 2,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,739. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55. Envela has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.82 million, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Get Envela alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Envela in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Envela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envela and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.