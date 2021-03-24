Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) CEO Giovanni Caforio Sells 25,000 Shares

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,047,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -566.22, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.35. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $47.39 and a 1 year high of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,684,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,280 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,662,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,287 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,468,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,163,000 after purchasing an additional 93,349 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,639,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,716,000 after acquiring an additional 343,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,579,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,017,000 after purchasing an additional 69,438 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

