Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $208.45

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $208.45 and last traded at $208.45, with a volume of 143048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNOW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $285.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.69.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $11,796,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,796,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $3,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,080,721.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 746,839 shares of company stock worth $165,614,526. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $4,383,549,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Snowflake by 359.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,697,000 after buying an additional 5,071,445 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $974,876,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 18,581.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,768,000 after buying an additional 3,632,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $570,886,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

