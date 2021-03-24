Expanse 24-Hour Volume Tops $50,994.00 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 24th. Expanse has a total market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $50,994.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Expanse has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,440.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,628.03 or 0.02990449 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $189.34 or 0.00347794 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.69 or 0.00943575 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $218.71 or 0.00401737 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.29 or 0.00378933 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.21 or 0.00250191 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00022443 BTC.

About Expanse

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

