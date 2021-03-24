Project Pai (PAI) Price Reaches $0.0261 on Major Exchanges

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $40.01 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 26.3% higher against the dollar. One Project Pai token can now be bought for about $0.0261 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00013397 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000248 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,737,364,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,273,234 tokens. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.