QunQun (QUN) Price Up 10.4% Over Last Week

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 24th. One QunQun token can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. QunQun has a total market capitalization of $3.97 million and approximately $759,173.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QunQun has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00021699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00048061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.27 or 0.00608488 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00066468 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00023803 BTC.

QunQun Profile

QunQun (CRYPTO:QUN) is a token. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 tokens. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

