Analyzing Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) & Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS)

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) and Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cabot Oil & Gas and Abraxas Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot Oil & Gas 2 10 4 0 2.13 Abraxas Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cabot Oil & Gas presently has a consensus target price of $20.13, suggesting a potential upside of 10.46%. Given Cabot Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cabot Oil & Gas is more favorable than Abraxas Petroleum.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cabot Oil & Gas and Abraxas Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot Oil & Gas $2.07 billion 3.52 $681.07 million $1.62 11.25 Abraxas Petroleum $129.15 million 0.22 -$65.00 million N/A N/A

Cabot Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Abraxas Petroleum.

Volatility and Risk

Cabot Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abraxas Petroleum has a beta of 3.53, indicating that its share price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cabot Oil & Gas and Abraxas Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot Oil & Gas 16.73% 8.84% 4.24% Abraxas Petroleum -313.53% -61.90% -15.09%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.9% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Abraxas Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cabot Oil & Gas beats Abraxas Petroleum on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 12,903 billion cubic feet of gas; and 22 thousand barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves were 56.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

