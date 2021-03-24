Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises approximately 1.4% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total transaction of $393,530.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $394,016.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total value of $8,454,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $415,548.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,959 shares of company stock worth $26,293,485. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOW. Barclays upped their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $589.68.

Shares of NOW traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $474.75. 32,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,129. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.10 billion, a PE ratio of 134.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.67 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $536.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $518.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

