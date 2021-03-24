$1.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Coherent’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Coherent posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 91.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherent will report full-year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $5.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $8.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Coherent.

Get Coherent alerts:

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $326.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.22 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Benchmark downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised shares of Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COHR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coherent during the 4th quarter worth $43,544,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coherent by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,673,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $251,027,000 after purchasing an additional 88,797 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coherent by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 605,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,126,000 after purchasing an additional 80,559 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Coherent by 338.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 56,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 43,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coherent by 377.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 44,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 35,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

COHR stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.00. The company had a trading volume of 19,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,469. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.54. Coherent has a 12-month low of $92.40 and a 12-month high of $270.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.07.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coherent (COHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.