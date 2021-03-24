Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) will report earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.58. Integra LifeSciences posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $388.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.51 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%.

IART has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

In other news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 730,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $49,742,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,820,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,198,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart Essig sold 214,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $14,619,641.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,022,386 shares of company stock valued at $69,884,703. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $329,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,530 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,494 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 303,922 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $14,351,000 after acquiring an additional 49,869 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IART traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,513. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $37.83 and a 12-month high of $71.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.94, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

