Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $59.81 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,035 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $59,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total transaction of $19,447,675.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,039,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,736,515,111.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA traded up $7.50 on Wednesday, hitting $362.77. 100,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,697,481. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $389.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $353.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.26, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MA. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.53.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

