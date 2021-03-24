IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Announces Earnings Results

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

INFO traded up $1.42 on Wednesday, reaching $96.36. The stock had a trading volume of 102,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,035. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.18. The company has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit has a 12-month low of $49.94 and a 12-month high of $101.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INFO shares. Truist lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.47.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,906,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $5,124,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,429,746.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,970 shares of company stock worth $13,065,364. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

