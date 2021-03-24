Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) announced its earnings results on Monday. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35, RTT News reports. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $10.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $449.83. 154,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,847,006. The business has a 50 day moving average of $466.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $476.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe has a 52 week low of $289.71 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The company has a market capitalization of $215.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.68.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,836,690.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,515 shares of company stock valued at $52,971,092 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adobe stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 443 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

