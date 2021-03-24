Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

NYSE JNJ traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.51. 294,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,417,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.41 and a 200-day moving average of $153.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

