Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alta Equipment Company is an industrial and construction equipment company. It offers new and used industrial products and construction products which includes aerial fleet, forklifts, plows, trailers, wheel loaders, recycling/demolition machines, concrete paving equipment, excavators, pavers, cranes, earthmoving, compact equipment and materials handling products. Alta Equipment Company, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp., is based in Livonia, Michigan. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

Shares of Alta Equipment Group stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $12.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,495. Alta Equipment Group has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.03.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the third quarter valued at $277,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Proxima Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proxima Capital Management LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 27.9% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 92,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Equipment and Construction Equipment. It operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other industrial and construction equipment.

