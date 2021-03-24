AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AXAHY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get AXA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AXAHY traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.48. The company had a trading volume of 63,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,943. AXA has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $27.55. The firm has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.32.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.