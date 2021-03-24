Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ARZGY has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Assicurazioni Generali presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Assicurazioni Generali stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.09. 4,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,066. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $10.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.39.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

