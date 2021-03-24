Gamma Communications (OTCMKTS:GAMCF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Gamma Communications (OTCMKTS:GAMCF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Gamma Communications stock remained flat at $$22.57 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.64. Gamma Communications has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $22.57.

Gamma Communications Company Profile

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for business in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

