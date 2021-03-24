Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.20), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Relmada Therapeutics stock traded down $2.43 on Wednesday, reaching $31.91. 3,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,324. The stock has a market cap of $518.28 million, a PE ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 0.53. Relmada Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.34.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total transaction of $100,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,042.03, for a total transaction of $6,388,263.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,502,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,287 shares of company stock valued at $8,202,051. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RLMD. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

