Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts expect Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) to report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.52. Hanmi Financial posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 412.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $55.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.03 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $18.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,153. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Hanmi Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $579.63 million, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

