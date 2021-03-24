Captrust Financial Advisors Has $25.75 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 172,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,054 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $25,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.55. 315,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,780,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $192.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.11. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.36 and a 1-year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.53.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

