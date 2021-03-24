SHIELD (XSH) 24 Hour Volume Tops $135.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SHIELD has a market cap of $326,193.34 and approximately $135.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,843.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,641.37 or 0.02992852 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.68 or 0.00344031 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $512.25 or 0.00934029 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $211.76 or 0.00386111 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.29 or 0.00399842 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.42 or 0.00248747 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00022229 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

