Colony Group LLC Cuts Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $25,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Booking by 1,402.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,277 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $559,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,825,000 after buying an additional 179,196 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,549,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Booking by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,444,932,000 after acquiring an additional 100,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of Booking stock traded up $34.98 on Wednesday, reaching $2,249.98. The stock had a trading volume of 17,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,713. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,258.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,022.06. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,200.57 and a 1 year high of $2,469.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $23.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Bank of America upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,950.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,211.86.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.