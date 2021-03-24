Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Northstar Investment Advisors LLC

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 103.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after buying an additional 34,857 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 51,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at $2,223,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 15,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 27.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Insiders have sold a total of 241,074 shares of company stock worth $34,335,136 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

FIS traded up $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,449,232. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.64 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.42. The company has a market capitalization of $89.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -797.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.04.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

