SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Receives $33.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.17.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $34.50 to $33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

SNCAF stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,455. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $23.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.97.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

