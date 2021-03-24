Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for MorphoSys (MOR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for MorphoSys (ETR: MOR):

3/22/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €88.00 ($103.53) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €129.00 ($151.76) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €129.00 ($151.76) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €129.00 ($151.76) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MorphoSys stock traded down €1.58 ($1.86) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €76.66 ($90.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.21, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 6.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €87.51 and its 200-day moving average price is €94.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80. MorphoSys AG has a one year low of €71.68 ($84.33) and a one year high of €125.20 ($147.29).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

