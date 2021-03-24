PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) PT Raised to $35.00 at Craig Hallum

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 89.91% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on PLBY Group from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

Shares of PLBY Group stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,747. PLBY Group has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $19.51.

There is no company description available for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.