Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Adelante Capital Management LLC

Adelante Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 63.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 808,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,391,190 shares during the period. Healthpeak Properties comprises 1.7% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Healthpeak Properties worth $24,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 44.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 56,370 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,963,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,564,000 after purchasing an additional 242,796 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 158,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 22,494 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $31.96. The stock had a trading volume of 78,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,664,622. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Several analysts recently commented on PEAK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.46.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

