Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Receives $37.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.43.

Several research firms recently commented on CAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday.

CAR stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,918. Avis Budget Group has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $72.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.94 and its 200-day moving average is $40.24.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post -6.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $518,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,524.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Choi purchased 23,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,088,961.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 20.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

