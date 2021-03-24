BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) PT Raised to $61.00 at B. Riley

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at B. Riley from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark raised BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised their target price on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens raised their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

Shares of BLFS traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.49. 64,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,209. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -54.92, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.40. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $47.97.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 18,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $715,515.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 198,906 shares in the company, valued at $7,699,651.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $34,069.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,331 shares in the company, valued at $9,905,597.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,907 shares of company stock valued at $16,636,345. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 1,358.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 265.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

