Bitcoin Interest Achieves Market Cap of $111,332.32 (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Interest has a market cap of $111,332.32 and $9.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.62 or 0.00247784 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00064122 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.33 or 0.00093101 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

