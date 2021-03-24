Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Upgraded by Oddo Bhf to Neutral

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday. AlphaValue downgraded Compass Group to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. HSBC downgraded Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,400.00.

Compass Group stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.01. 1,012,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,888. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.19. Compass Group has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $22.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 83.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

