iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Boosted by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,147. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $127.34 and a one year high of $268.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.80.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

