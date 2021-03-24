Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Has $1 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Waste Management by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,906,000 after acquiring an additional 477,574 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,679 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Waste Management by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,928,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $699,109,000 after acquiring an additional 22,757 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Waste Management by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,564,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,310,000 after acquiring an additional 79,781 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Waste Management by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,473,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,089,000 after acquiring an additional 211,969 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $43,641.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,515.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,010 shares of company stock worth $2,652,450 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.23.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.62. The company had a trading volume of 63,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $125.56. The firm has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.27%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

