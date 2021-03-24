REVV (REVV) 24-Hour Volume Hits $20.48 Million

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded up 23% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. REVV has a market cap of $134.94 million and approximately $20.48 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, REVV has traded up 35.1% against the US dollar. One REVV token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get REVV alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $256.83 or 0.00462936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00061177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.90 or 0.00160249 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.17 or 0.00840268 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00051045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00078961 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000501 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 tokens. The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com . The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime

REVV Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “REVVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for REVV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REVV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.