TrueDeck (TDP) 1-Day Volume Hits $10,070.00

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $219,842.79 and $10,070.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueDeck token can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrueDeck has traded 51% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrueDeck alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00022165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00048172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $338.58 or 0.00610296 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00066467 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00023886 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck (TDP) is a token. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueDeck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueDeck and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.