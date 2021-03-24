Brokerages Set Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target at $20.50

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cameco from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cameco from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSE CCJ traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.88. The stock had a trading volume of 248,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,734,494. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,677,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.88 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cameco will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter worth about $597,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 45.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 30,390 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Cameco by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 141,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 16,189 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cameco by 83.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

