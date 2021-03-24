Brokerages Set Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT at $672.67

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $672.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $779,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Charter Communications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 0.3% in the third quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $9.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $655.23. 52,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,293. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $617.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $629.38. The company has a market cap of $126.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $396.52 and a 12-month high of $681.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

