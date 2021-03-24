Colony Group LLC Has $31.26 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Colony Group LLC lessened its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $31,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Accenture by 94.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,635,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $187,665,000 after purchasing an additional 795,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,818,000 after acquiring an additional 496,867 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 382.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,096,000 after acquiring an additional 303,700 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,439,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $898,302,000 after acquiring an additional 210,386 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Accenture by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 265,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,225,000 after purchasing an additional 178,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN traded up $2.38 on Wednesday, reaching $268.41. The stock had a trading volume of 62,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,205. The company has a market capitalization of $176.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.73 and a 200-day moving average of $245.51. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $148.11 and a fifty-two week high of $271.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.31.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $70,387.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,335,164.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,482 shares of company stock worth $7,946,569 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.