Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Acquired by Northstar Investment Advisors LLC

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 12,836.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 26,315 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,762,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Shares of Littelfuse stock traded up $2.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.25. 4,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,723. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $266.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.78. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.45 and a 12-month high of $287.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.40 million. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

In related news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,178 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $306,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,212 shares of company stock worth $7,823,616 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.