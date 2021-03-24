Junto Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Junto Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 92.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,722 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.3% of Junto Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $71,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock traded up $8.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,049.99. The company had a trading volume of 16,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,950. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,075.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2,145.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,058.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1,770.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,072.40.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.