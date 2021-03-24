At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $561.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.81 million. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

HOME stock traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.03. At Home Group has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $34.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70.

In other At Home Group news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 275,007 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $4,826,372.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad C. Stauffer sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $72,076.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,415.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 177,183 shares of company stock worth $4,716,553. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on At Home Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.39.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

