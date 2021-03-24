BonFi Hits Market Capitalization of $4.85 Million (BNF)

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded down 32.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. In the last week, BonFi has traded up 83.2% against the dollar. One BonFi token can currently be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BonFi has a market cap of $4.85 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $257.92 or 0.00463584 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00061256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.10 or 0.00160142 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $465.12 or 0.00836004 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00051390 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00079169 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000498 BTC.

BonFi Token Profile

BonFi’s total supply is 981,249,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 tokens. BonFi’s official website is bon.finance . BonFi’s official message board is medium.com/bonfiorg

BonFi Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BonFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

