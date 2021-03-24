Wing (WING) Price Hits $40.94 on Top Exchanges

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Wing token can now be purchased for $40.94 or 0.00073585 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wing has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wing has a total market cap of $59.11 million and $10.19 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wing alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $257.92 or 0.00463584 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00061256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.10 or 0.00160142 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.12 or 0.00836004 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00051390 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00079169 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s total supply is 2,568,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,443,826 tokens. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WINGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Wing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.