Auctus Trading 32.2% Higher This Week (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Auctus token can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000557 BTC on popular exchanges. Auctus has a market cap of $10.12 million and approximately $4,922.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Auctus has traded 32.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00023084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00048257 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.02 or 0.00611150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00066491 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00023843 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,635,010 tokens. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Auctus is auctus.org . The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Auctus Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

