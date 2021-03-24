Adelante Capital Management LLC Sells 47,741 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Adelante Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 443,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,741 shares during the period. American Campus Communities comprises approximately 1.3% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $18,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 281.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

ACC traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $43.15. The company had a trading volume of 11,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,952. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $46.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.65 and its 200 day moving average is $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $232.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

