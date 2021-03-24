Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Adelante Capital Management LLC

Adelante Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,640,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 407,120 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises approximately 11.2% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Prologis worth $163,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 463,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,905,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 67,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.78. 55,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,936,798. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.24 and a 12-month high of $112.37. The firm has a market cap of $77.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.77.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.