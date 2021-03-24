Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Holdings Reduced by Adelante Capital Management LLC

Adelante Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 641,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200,689 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group accounts for approximately 3.7% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $54,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 406.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397,507 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,059,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,768,000 after purchasing an additional 172,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,624,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,396,000 after purchasing an additional 53,065 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,434,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,180,000 after purchasing an additional 200,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,917,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,797,000 after purchasing an additional 204,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPG traded up $1.57 on Wednesday, reaching $111.98. 93,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,028,408. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.76. The firm has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $121.92.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

